"It's A Belief:" Sudha Murty On Visiting Maha Kumbh And Taking A Dip Thrice

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is the wife of renowned businessman, and founder of Infosys Narayana Murthy, spoke to IANS about her Kumbh bath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India campaign.

In an interview with IANS, Sudha Murty answered several questions. When asked about her interest in archaeology, she said: "I really like Indian archaeology. Anything related to Indian history still feels like I am a student. I enjoy it a lot."

Responding to a question regarding devotion and Maha Kumbh visit, she said: "I do practice devotion. Yes, we went to the Mahakumbh, and we took a dip three times. It is a belief."

Speaking about the special occurrence of the Maha Kumbh every 144 years, she added: "The new generation is going to Kumbh in large numbers. Personally, I have faith, and I believe in it. My grandparents, great-grandparents had planned to take a dip in the Ganga, but they never did because we are from the South, and traveling was very difficult 70 years ago. So, I had the thought that if ever Kumbh comes, I will offer a ritual in their name. I needed to pay my debt to them."

On the topic of faith and devotion, she explained: "It is personal. What kind of devotion I have in my heart, what you have in yours, it is entirely private. I can't say much about it."

Talking about the rising obesity levels, especially among the youth in the country, she said: "I think you should eat healthy things. There is no harm in eating sweets, but the quantity should be limited, and everyone should enjoy. Instead of ten, have two or three puris. We take just one. You should also engage in physical exercise. You need to do mental exercises too. Yoga, meditation, all these things are good."

When asked about how she stays fit and what she does for stress relief, she said: "I don't think too much. Our expectations are low. Even if we expect, it should be in line with reality. If expectations are high and reality is low, then stress occurs."

