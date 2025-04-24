"Shot My Father": Daughter Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Recalls Horror

Two days after the Pahlagam terror attack, Arathi, an eye witness and daughter of N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam attack on Thursday gave details about the incident and mentioned that people had started running when they heard the gunshots and there was a chaos.

"On hearing a gunshot, I asked my father what that sound was. He said he wasn't sure. As we heard more gunshots, we started to run. We saw other people also running. It was a chaos overall. Suddenly, we saw a man coming with a gun. There were two to three groups beside us. We saw the man asking the group something, and then he was shooting at them. At this, I panicked, and I told my father that the man was coming towards us. My father was calm, and he said let's see what happens. The man came towards us and said, 'Kalma.' When we said we didn't understand what he was saying, the man shot my father..."

Arathi also thanked the Central Government and the government of Jammu and Kashmir for their assistance, further stating that the Kashmiris had benefited.

"Kashmiris are very helpful. Both Central and J&K governments also helped us a lot..." Arathi said.

The attack, which was carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the valley and claimed a total of 26 lives, mostly tourists and left several others injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning in the wake of the attack and said that India would "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

Speaking at the National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, the PM said that the entire nation was saddened by the brutality in which the terrorists killed the civilians.

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. Terrorism will never break India's spirit. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.

"I want to say in clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

