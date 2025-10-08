IT Student Uses AI To Create Porn Pics Of 36 Women Students, Suspended

A student at an IT institute in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after over 30 women students alleged that he had used AI (artificial intelligence) to create obscene, morphed versions of their photos. Over 1,000 photos and videos of students have been recovered from him.

The man, a resident of Bilaspur, is a third-year student in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at the International Institute of Information Technology in Chhattisgarh's Naya Raipur.

College authorities said they found out about the man's actions after 36 women students filed complaints on Monday.

Probe Committee Formed

"On October 6, some women students complained about this. Following this, an investigation committee was formed, and some staff members immediately searched the accused student's room. The student's laptop, mobile phone, and pen drive were confiscated," the institute's Registrar, Professor Srinivas, told NDTV.

"A three-member staff committee, comprised of women, has been formed to investigate. Parents of the complaining students are also being interviewed. Further action is being taken to ensure that no personal information is leaked," Srinivas added.

College authorities said more than 1,000 photos and videos of women students were stored on the man's electronic devices. They added that they are coordinating with cyber experts to verify whether the obscene content was digitally generated and if any of it had been shared outside the campus.

'Written Police Complaint Awaited'

Ashish Rajput, who is in charge of the Rakhi Police Station, said they are waiting for a written complaint to be filed to launch a formal investigation.

"We have spoken to the management of the college and are examining the facts. Once a written complaint is received, a formal investigation will begin," Rajput said.

The women students have demanded strict action, and the college authorities have assured them and their families that appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken.