IT Rules Overhaul To Bring Entire Digital News Ecosystem Under One Framework: Sources

The Centre is working on a significant overhaul of the Information Technology Rules that could widen their scope to cover the entire digital news ecosystem, government sources told NDTV. The proposed draft amendments are still under consultation, with the deadline for stakeholder feedback now extended.

According to sources, the changes are centred around four key areas including data retention, compliance requirements, definitional clarity and structural reforms within the rules. The effort is aimed at streamlining the existing framework and addressing gaps that have emerged with the rapid growth of digital content platforms.

One of the key proposals under discussion relates to the rules, which currently apply largely to registered news broadcasters. Sources said the government is examining ways to expand its ambit to include non-registered entities that are increasingly producing and disseminating news and current affairs content online.

At the same time, officials stressed that news and current affairs content will continue to remain under the domain of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Sources dismissed concerns that the amendments could lead to censorship, asserting that claims suggesting content critical of the government would be taken down as unfounded.

The government has held multiple rounds of consultations with industry stakeholders, during which several suggestions have been put forward. These include a demand for consolidation of existing guidelines, clearer differentiation between registered publishers and other content creators, and greater transparency in compliance processes.

Some stakeholders have also raised concerns about the potential impact of the proposed rules on the advertising ecosystem. Sources indicated that these issues are being examined as part of the ongoing consultation process.

There is also a push for clearer definitions, particularly around what constitutes news and current affairs content. Provisions such as Section 79(2)(c) have been part of the discussions, with the aim of reducing ambiguity and ensuring consistency in implementation.

On specific clauses, sources said that provisions like under Rule 3, pertaining to social media platforms and search engines, are guidelines and are being reviewed considering stakeholder feedback. Broader suggestions related to procedural safeguards and other legal provisions have also been received.

Officials underlined that any enforcement action, including content takedowns, will follow due process. The government, sources said, will operate strictly within the legal framework and will not exceed its mandate. A multi-layer review mechanism is in place to examine such decisions before any final order is issued.

Sources emphasised that the consultation process is ongoing and substantive, and that the final version of the rules will reflect inputs received from across the industry.