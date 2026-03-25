Puneet Gupt Appointed DNPA Chairperson, Anant Goenka Vice Chairman

Puneet Gupt, Chief Operating Officer of Times Internet, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), while Indian Express Group CEO Anant Goenka has been named vice chairperson, the industry body announced following a recent board meeting.

Gupt succeeds Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online, following the completion of her two-year term.

He has been actively involved in DNPA's work and initiatives during his tenure as Vice Chairperson.

The digital news industry is undergoing major changes, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), reshaping how news is discovered and how content is monetised, Gupt said.

"Digital news publishers are navigating one of the most consequential shifts the industry has ever seen - from how content is discovered to how it is valued in an AI-driven world," he said. He said he wanted every member company to take an active role instead of just reacting to changes in the industry.

"DNPA's role as a unified industry voice has never mattered more. My focus will be on ensuring that our members are not just responding to these changes, but actively contributing to the policy and industry frameworks around them," he said.

Outgoing Chairperson Mathew said that leading the DNPA was an honour, especially at a time when the industry was going through big changes. She believes that under Gupt's leadership, DNPA will become even more influential and impactful.

"I am confident that under Puneet's leadership, DNPA will continue to grow in influence and impact. I wish the new team every success," she said.

In addition to this, Anant Goenka has been appointed as the new Vice Chairperson, while Dhruba Mukherjee will continue to serve as Treasurer.

"This is an important moment for DNPA and for the digital news publishing industry in India. There is real value in publishers coming together, sharing perspectives, and building a common understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead," said Goenka.

"With Puneet and Anant at the helm, we are well-positioned to translate that foundation into tangible outcomes - on policy, on fair commercial frameworks, and on ensuring that digital news publishing remains a sustainable and vital part of India's information ecosystem," said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General & CEO of DNPA.