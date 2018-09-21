NDTV A Founding Member Of New Online Publishers Association

Founding members of DNPA (Digital News Publishers Association)

Ten of India's biggest media companies who collectively serve 70% of India's online audience have today announced a new collective, Digital News Publishers Association.

The organization is committed to providing the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience, to self-regulation and to promoting the business and editorial interests of all members.

The digital space in India is growing exponentially and DNPA has been formed to find ways to cooperate in maximizing the current and future potential of the industry.

The 10 founding members are: Dainik Bhaskar, India Today Group, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Eenadu and Malayala Manorama. DNPA is self-funded with contributions from every publishing house at a nominal joining fee.

The organization is open to any online news publisher; all membership will be cleared by the board.