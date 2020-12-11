ISRO To Launch India's 42nd Communication Satellite On December 17

ISRO will launch communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50 rocket on Dec 17

The launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50), is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation said today.

"PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

PSLV-C50 is scheduled to launch CMS-01, a communication satellite on December 17, 2020 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR



Read more at https://t.co/fZbkT9Hog7



Stay tuned for more updates pic.twitter.com/dE3UeKttSj - ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2020

CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, it said.

The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors), ISRO said, adding that this will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)