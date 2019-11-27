ISRO's Earth Imaging Satellite CARTOSAT-3, 13 US Nano Satellites Launched

ISRO: The Cartosat 3 satellite and 13 others from the US were launched this morning

The heavy-lift rocket PSLV-C47 carrying 14 satellites - one from India and 13 from the US - blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh this morning. With this, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hit a milestone of launching 300 foreign satellites.

The Cartosat-3 is an agile satellite that can take high-resolution photos of the Earth. It was placed into orbit 509 km from the Earth, the ISRO said. The mission life of Cartosat-3 is five years.

The cargo includes 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US, which the space agency agreed to launch under a deal with NewSpace India Limited, ISRO said on its website.

This was the 21st flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in "XL" configuration - with six solid strap-on motors, according to ISRO, and was the 74th launch vehicle mission from the space centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

#PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 USA nanosatellites lifts off from Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/BBA9QQ2AVd — ISRO (@isro) November 27, 2019

The Cartosat-3 Earth-imaging satellite, which weighs a little over 1,600 kg, will help its users in planning for large-scale urban projects, rural resource and infrastructure development and keeping track of coastal and land cover.

Among the 13 nanosatellites from the US is Flock-4P, which will map the Earth.

