"A View Like No Other": ISRO Shares Onboard Footage Of 100th Rocket Launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO on Wednesday celebrated its 100th rocket mission with the successful launch of a navigation satellite.

The early morning launch from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota - the Indian space agency's first this year - saw the GSLV- F15 launch vehicle precisely injecting the navigation satellite NVS-02 into the intended required (GTO) orbit.

The mission was also the first for the space agency's new chairman, V Narayanan.

Hours later, the ISRO shared a minute-long onboard footage from the GSLV-F15 during the launch of NVS-02.

🌍 A view like no other! Watch onboard footage from GSLV-F15 during the launch of NVS-02.



India's space programme continues to inspire! 🚀 #GSLV #NAVIC #ISRO pic.twitter.com/KrrO3xiH1s — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

"A view like no other! India's space programme continues to inspire," it posted on X.

ISRO's 100th Rocket Launch

The rocket - Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F-15 (GSLV F-15) - was once dubbed as the 'naughty boy' of the ISRO since it gave the Indian space agency the worst time of all its menagerie of rockets.

Out of 16 launches so far, there have been six failures for this rocket, which is a huge 37 per cent failure rate. In comparison, India's latest Launch Vehicle Mark -3, also known as the 'Bahuballi' rocket, has a 100 per cent success rate.

It is also a rocket from the same family where India showed its innate skill of mastering the making of cryogenic engines, a technology the country took two decades to master after the technology transfer of the same was denied to India, by Russia under pressure from USA.

GSLV-F15 is the seventeenth flight of the GSLV and the eleventh flight with the Indigenous Cryo stage.

It was the eighth operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage and the 100th launch from Spaceport Sriharikota.

GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.