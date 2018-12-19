ISRO Satellite Launch Live Updates: GSAT-7A Lifts Off Successfully

The long-awaited GSAT-7A took off from Sriharikota this evening

A communications satellite that will help connect all assets of the Indian Air Force and work as a force multiplier, will be the 17th mission and last launch of Indian space agency ISRO for the year 2018. The long-awaited GSAT-7A, which took off from Sriharikota this evening, will connect all IAF assets like planes, air-borne early warning control platforms, drones and ground stations, building a centralised network. Along with GSAT-7 and GSAT-6, this new satellite, dubbed the "Indian Angry Bird", will form the band of communications satellite for use of Indian military.

Here are the live updates from the ISRO launch: