ISRO's GSAT-6A Communication Satellite: Key Facts You Need To Know

New Delhi: ISRO's GSAT-6A Communication Satellite was launched from Sriharikota space port in Andhra Pradesh at 4:56 pm today. Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1 metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km. The satellite is home-made and like its predecessor GSAT-6, the GSAT-6A too is a high power S-band communication satellite. It will complement GSAT-6, which has been orbiting Earth since August 2015 at 83 degrees East longitude. The two rockets in tandem will provide signals that would permit two-way exchange of data even from very remote locations where mobile connectivity is still limited, making it extremely useful for the armed forces.