India's New Satellite To Boost Armed Forces, Help Moon Mission: 10 Facts

Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: India's most powerful, home-made communications satellite till date was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by scientists of space agency ISRO. The heavyweight GSLV rocket carries the satellite GSAT-6A, the twin of the GSAT- 6, which was launched three years ago. The 2066-kg satellite, which cost around Rs. 270 crore, will be able to send and receive signals from hand-held devices. It is expected to be particularly useful for security forces stationed in the remotest corners of the country. The rocket also has a special feature -- a new engine, which, if successful, will be used for India's Moon mission.