GSAT-6A Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO Set To Place Satellite In Orbit Crucial For India's Armed Forces

New Delhi: ISRO's big launch of a home-made communications satellite - the GSAT-6A - twin of the GSAT- 6 launched in 2015 - lifted off from Sriharikota today. The two rockets in tandem will provide signals that that would permit two-way exchange of data even from very remote locations where mobile connectivity is still limited -- which makes it very useful for the armed forces. The GSLV is also called "Naughty boy" of Space Agency ISRO as only five of GSLV's 11 earlier launches have been successful. Around 400 scientists and engineers have been called in to help with the launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Center, located on the coast near Chennai.
Here are the live updates of ISRO's GSAT-6A launch:
GSLV is India's most powerful, home-made communications satellite till date. Here's a video of the launch.
The handheld devices have been fine-tuned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The organization hopes to deploy a large number of these, especially for security personnel in Maoist-hit areas.
The GSAT-6A, which it will carry, is a very special communications satellite that weighs 2066 kg and cost around Rs. 270 crore.
