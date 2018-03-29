GSAT-6A Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO Set To Place Satellite In Orbit Crucial For India's Armed Forces

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 29, 2018 17:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GSAT-6A Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO Set To Place Satellite In Orbit Crucial For India's Armed Forces
New Delhi:  ISRO's big launch of a home-made communications satellite - the GSAT-6A - twin of the GSAT- 6 launched in 2015 - lifted off from Sriharikota today. The two rockets in tandem will provide signals that that would permit two-way exchange of data even from very remote locations where mobile connectivity is still limited -- which makes it very useful for the armed forces. The GSLV is also called "Naughty boy" of Space Agency ISRO as only five of GSLV's 11 earlier launches have been successful. Around 400 scientists and engineers have been called in to help with the launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Center, located on the coast near Chennai. 
 

Here are the live updates of ISRO's GSAT-6A launch:
 




Mar 29, 2018
17:07 (IST)

GSLV is India's most powerful, home-made communications satellite till date. Here's a video of the launch. 


Mar 29, 2018
17:02 (IST)
GSAT-6A satellite hits the sky

Mar 29, 2018
17:01 (IST)
The twin of the GSAT-6A satellite, GSAT- 6, was launched in 2015. Click here for details. 
Mar 29, 2018
16:58 (IST)

The handheld devices have been fine-tuned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The organization hopes to deploy a large number of these, especially for security personnel in Maoist-hit areas.

Mar 29, 2018
16:56 (IST)

GSAT-6A lifts off from Sriharikota

Mar 29, 2018
16:51 (IST)
The GSAT-6A, which it will carry, is a very special communications satellite that weighs 2066 kg and cost around Rs. 270 crore.

Mar 29, 2018
16:45 (IST)
The two satellites in tandem will provide signals that that would permit two-way exchange of data even from very remote locations where mobile connectivity is still limited -- which makes it very useful for the armed forces.

Mar 29, 2018
16:45 (IST)
The cryogenic engine of the rocket, which is being tested for the sixth time, has new company: The high thrust Vikas engine, which works on liquid propellants, and will be used in the second stage to give the rocket a higher thrust.
No more content
Comments

Trending

GSAT 6AISRO

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSHyderabad GirlPNR StatusCBSEMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusPrakash JavadekarFacebook ISROGSAT 6A

................................ Advertisement ................................