GSAT-6A Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO Set To Place Satellite In Orbit Crucial For India's Armed Forces

Here are the live updates of ISRO's GSAT-6A launch:



ISRO's big launch of a home-made communications satellite - the GSAT-6A - twin of the GSAT- 6 launched in 2015 - lifted off from Sriharikota today. The two rockets in tandem will provide signals that that would permit two-way exchange of data even from very remote locations where mobile connectivity is still limited -- which makes it very useful for the armed forces. The GSLV is also called "Naughty boy" of Space Agency ISRO as only five of GSLV's 11 earlier launches have been successful. Around 400 scientists and engineers have been called in to help with the launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Center, located on the coast near Chennai.