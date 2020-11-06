ISRO's 1st Launch Since Covid Lockdown Today Afternoon. Details Here

ISRO to launch PSLV C49 rocket with EOS-01 satellite today at 15:02 Hrs IST

The countdown for today's launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 is on, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO said today.

The launch is scheduled at 15:02 Hrs IST today.

"PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO has said.

The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said.

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)