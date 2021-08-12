ISRO Earth Observation Satellite Lifts Off On Board GSLV-F10 Rocket

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5.43 am today.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

The satellite will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms.

"A 4 metre diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV," as per ISRO.

The new satellite will provide vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst or thunderstorm monitoring.