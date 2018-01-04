Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Issues Fatwa Against Designer Burqas The fatwa or religious decree said burqas in various styles, colours and designs were not allowed in Islam.

The fatwa came in response to a query by person asking if wearing designer burqa was permitted in Islam. Lucknow: Wearing designer and slim fit burqas attracts prying eyes and is against Islam, prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has said in a fatwa or religious decree.



It said burqas in various styles, colours and designs were not allowed in Islam. "In the name of hijab (veil), designer and slim fit burqa is haram and strictly prohibited in Islam," the fatwa said in response to a query from a person who had asked the muftis if wearing designer burqas, which are sometimes body-hugging and draw male gazes, was permitted in Islam.



The Darul Uloom is one of the biggest and prominent seminaries of Asia and is situated in Deoband town in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.



The Darul Uloom recently issued a fatwa against New Year celebrations, observing that it was un-Islamic as the Islamic calendar year starts from Muharram.



