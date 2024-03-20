ISIS India Head, Key Aide Arrested In Major Op In Assam's Dhubri

Haris Farooqi alia Harish Ajmal Faruqi, the head of ISIS in India and his associate Rehan, were arrested.

In a breakthrough, Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) today arrested the ISIS India chief, Haris Farooqi and one of his associates, who are on the National Investigation Agency's most wanted list after they entered Assam's Dhubri illegally from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Agencies received information that two members of ISIS in India who were camping in a neighbouring country would cross over to India at the Dhubri Sector to carry out sabotage activities, STF sources told NDTV.

A team of the Special Task Force led by Inspector General of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta set out to arrest the duo last evening. The team received credible information and a hunt was launched in an area close to the international border between India and Bangladesh. The team successfully arrested the terrorists early morning in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they crossed the border.

"They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India," the statement said. The police official said several cases are pending against them at NIA, Delhi, ATS and Lucknow among other places.

"STF, Assam, will hand over the accused to NIA for taking up further legal actions against them," the police said.