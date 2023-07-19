Is This The Idea Of INDIA: BJP To Opposition Over 'Vande Mataram' Row

Mr Poonawalla alleged India is in the name of the opposition parties' alliance but not in their agenda.

The BJP today took a swipe at the opposition parties over a Samajwadi Party legislator's remark in the Maharashtra Assembly on chanting 'Vande Mataram', asking if this was their idea of 'INDIA'.

The BJP's reaction came after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, while raising the Sambhajinagar district riot issue in the Assembly, said chanting 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him.

"Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party says 'I won't say Vande Mataram, I won't bow my head as my religion doesn't allow it'," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet "Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India? SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A," he said taking a swipe at the newly formed coalition of 26 opposition parties.

Abu Azmi of SP says I won't say Vande Mataram- I won't bow my head as my religion doesn't allow



Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this Anti India?



SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A



India in name but not in agenda! Earlier SP released terrorists & patronised Yakub,Afzal... pic.twitter.com/AOV61BC8Iy — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 19, 2023

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Mr Poonawalla alleged India is in the name of the opposition parties' alliance but not in their agenda.

"Earlier SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face," he alleged.

"Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand?" Mr Poonawalla asked.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was adjourned today following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over Abu Azmi's remark on chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Mr Azmi said chanting 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him.

"Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god," he said.

A ruckus followed as the BJP MLAs took serious exception to his remarks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)