"Is This Not Jungle Raj?" Opposition On Bihar Businessman's Murder

With Assembly elections just a few months away, the cold-blooded murder of Gopal Khemka, a prominent businessman and owner of Magadh Hospital, has triggered a political firestorm in Bihar.

The killing occurred late on Friday night near his residence in the upscale Gandhi Maidan area of Patna, prompting Opposition leaders to slam the law and order situation under the current regime.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the government, alleging media manipulation to mask the deteriorating security environment.

"A few steps away from the police station in Patna, a prominent Bihar businessman was shot dead! Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it Jungle Raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management and image management," he posted on his X handle.

According to reports, Khemka was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants around 11:40 P.M. while stepping out of his car near Panache Hotel.

Purnia's Independent MP Pappu Yadav, voicing solidarity with the Opposition, called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder.

"All of us support the Opposition. As per the instructions of the Congress Party and our incharge, we will raise the issue of attacks on the poor and poverty before the Election Commission on the 9th of this month. Regarding this incident, we demand a CBI probe into the murder of Gopal Khemka," he told IANS.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari termed the incident as proof of "criminal rule" in Bihar.

He told IANS, "This is a very sad incident. A well-known businessman, Mr. Gopal Khemka, was shot dead in Patna last night near his residence. Now, the criminal rule has been established. After two hours, the police comes. I ask the people who talk about Jungle Raj, dear Prime Minister, please tell me, which raj should this be called? The 'goon rule', the 'criminal rule' has been established in Bihar.

"In Bihar, the government has given protection to criminals. The morale of the criminals has increased. The criminals are happy. The police administration is sad."

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, while acknowledging the gravity of the incident, defended the state administration.

"Gopal Khemka was a prominent industrialist and his brutal murder near Gandhi Maidan in Patna is absolutely shocking. Regardless of who the victim is, any murder is a challenge to the rule of law. The DGP of Bihar himself immediately took cognisance of the matter at the highest level and an SIT has been formed under the leadership of City SP Central. The SIT is investigating all aspects of the case."

Meanwhile, Gopal Khemka's family has accused the police of gross negligence. His brother, Shankar Khemka, said: "Officers arrived nearly three hours after the incident, at around 2:30 A.M. Gopal was returning home when the assailants opened fire, just like the way his son was attacked in 2018."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)