Is That ML Khattar In Disguise? Video From Haryana Fair Goes Viral

There was no security cordon for the Chief Minister as he roamed freely.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended a fair disguised as a watchman in Panchkula on Tuesday evening. A video showing him taking a stroll in the Sector-5 Dussehra Ground had gone viral on social media.

The Chief Minister's media secretary later confirmed that it was indeed Mr Khattar who showed up at the mela grounds in the attire of a watchman.

He used a scarf to hide his identity and a cap that completed his watchman attire. He made rounds in the mela grounds - sometimes holding a packet of chips and sometimes engrossed into his phone.

The plan seemed successful as no one could be seen approaching him at the fair.

Chief Ministers are guarded by the state police and get central security cover based on their threat perception.