'Is It Day Or Night?' Congress Leader On Amit Shah's 'Praise' For Nehru

Mr Chowdhury said the praise from Mr Shah was a happy surprise for him.

Jawaharlal Nehru became the focal point of an interesting exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today, with Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha saying he couldn't figure out whether it was day or night when he heard Mr Shah "repeatedly praising" the country's first prime minister.

Nehru has been a favoured point of attack for the BJP. The party has often held him up as a symbol of the Congress' alleged misrule, which it blames for many of the problems ailing the country today.

After Mr Shah used statements by Nehru to buttress his arguments in favour of the Delhi services bill during the discussion in the Lok Sabha, a smiling Mr Chowdhury got up to say he couldn't believe his ears that the Home Minister had praised Nehru and the Congress party.

"When we came to the House today, it felt good that our Amit Shah ji was repeatedly praising Nehru and the Congress party. I thought to myself, what am I seeing? Is this day or night? I thought I should run up to Mr Shah and put a sweet in his mouth. Because praise for Nehru and the Congress from his mouth was a happy surprise for me," Mr Chowdhury said.

He was then interrupted by Mr Shah who said he had not praised Nehru. "I have not praised Pandit Nehru. I have simply quoted what he has said. If they want to consider this praise, I have no objection to that."

Mr Chowdhury retorted, "You take the support of Nehru whenever you need it. If you had done this all through, we wouldn't have had to see (the events in) Manipur and Haryana. This is Delhi and it is our dil (heart)."

He said the opposition has doubts because if a bill taking away the elected government's powers can be brought for Delhi, the centre may "attack" other states too. "If you think scams are happening in Delhi, you have so many agencies like ED and CBI. Was it necessary to bring such a bill because of the alleged scams," Mr Chowdhury asked.

Speaking in favour of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, earlier, Mr Shah had lashed out at the opposition and said that they should not put their newly formed INDIA coalition above what is best for Delhi.

"I appeal to parties to not support all the corruption taking place in Delhi just because you are in an alliance. Because despite the alliance, PM Modi will win the election with a full majority," the Home Minister said.

He had also claimed that India's founding fathers, like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, C Rajagopalachari, Rajendra Prasad and BR Ambedkar were against the idea of Delhi getting the status of a full state.