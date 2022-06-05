Is Centre Too Fragile To Withstand Peaceful Protest?: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti is the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). (File)

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked if the Centre was too fragile to withstand a peaceful protest by mainstream political parties in Kashmir.

Her remarks came after reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally against the Centre in the national capital over killings in Kashmir.

"Ironical that we the mainstream parties in Kashmir weren't allowed to hold protests against minority killings. Could it be attributed to GOIs nervousness about the fragility of normalcy in J&K? Too fragile to withstand a peaceful protest?" the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jan Aakrosh Rally" at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, Mr Kejriwal hit out at Pakistan, accusing it of supporting terror activities in Kashmir.

"I want to tell Pakistan to stop petty tactics. Kashmir will always be part of India," the Delhi chief minister said at the rally held against targeted killings in Kashmir.