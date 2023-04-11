'Irresponsible...': Ladakh MP Slams Maruti's Latest Ad For Harming Fragile Ecosystem

The MP criticised Maruti's latest ad

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh took to Twitter to criticise Maruti's car advertisement being shot in his parliamentary seat. The MP slammed the company for destroying the "fragile ecosystem for commercial gain".

The caption of the video reads, "I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen."

The video shared by the MP shows the car driving through the river stream and a picturesque backdrop as the production team tries to capture it on camera.

Watch the video:

I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

So far, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter and received mixed reactions from netizens. A user commented, "Stop all flights to Leh: exhaust gases are bad for a fragile ecosystem. Stop all diesel vehicles: exhaust gases are bad for Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. Come on Mr Namgyal: didn't the local authorities know this before giving permission? I see no harm here. Lovely backdrop!"

Another user commented, "By allowing more and more industries to set up plants which destroy Ladakh? Height of double standards."

The third user wrote, "You are the MP right and you are not able to stop this legally in your own constituency if you deem this to be not right?"

The fourth user commented, "Just wondering what happens to our beautiful Ladakh without tourism..(On another note I really want tourists to be more responsible while travelling)."

There was a section of social media users who also supported the MP. A user wrote, "Make tougher rules & all this can be digitally recreated, no need to spoil the natural beauty of nature for same."

Another commented, "We support your view. Every company and citizen have a responsibility to secure our natural assets. Be a responsible citizen."

NDTV reached out to Maruti for a comment but received no response.