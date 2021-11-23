'Inhuman': Ladakh MP Tweets Photos Of Litter In, Around Indus River

The tweet showed several plastic bags and bottles dumped in and around river Indus.

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday urged those visiting Ladakh not to pollute "the clean environment by dumping garbage". He also tweeted some photographs wherein several plastic bags and bottles were seen dumped in and around river Indus.

His tweet comes even as scores of pilgrims are in Ladakh for the Sindhu Pushkar festival, as per several reports.

The Ladakh MP welcomed the pilgrims of the Sindhu Pushkar festival while condemning the behaviour of some of them who polluted the otherwise serene landscape of the region.

"Will goddess Sindhu be happy with this behavior of devotees?" he asked.

Welcome all the pilgrims to Ladakh who perform #SindhuPushkar according to their belief but strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of some of them who pollute the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu.



भक्तों के इस व्यवहार से सिन्धु माँ खुश होंगे क्या ? pic.twitter.com/sa0NmGiUsN — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) November 23, 2021

The Sindhu Darshan festival is a three-day event celebrated in June every year. However, this year the festival was postponed due to the pandemic

The festival recognises the Sindhu (Indus) river as a symbol of unity, peaceful co-existence and communal harmony.

This was not the first time that Mr Namgyal urged tourists to respect the culture and beauty of Ladakh. Earlier in July, he had a stern message for those visiting Ladakh: "This is our home, not your dustbin".

Chips packets, empty plastic bottles and poly bags are now becoming a common sight in the popular tourist destination. Rising footfall in the region after easing of restrictions imposed due to Covid has also also contributed to rise in pollutants left by visitors.