Iron Net, Painkillers: How Delhi Jail Inmates Planned To Attack Gangster

The attackers of dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar jail fashioned knives out of an exhaust fan, used bedsheets to climb down a floor and barged into his cell to beat him to death, police sources have told NDTV.

Tillu Tajpuriya, accused of killing another gangster inside a Delhi court in 2021, was stabbed to death inside the high-security prison on Tuesday.

The police say Tajpuriya was killed by the men of rival gangster Jitender Gogi, who was shot dead inside a court in 2021. To avenge their leader's death, the Gogi gang members allegedly plotted Tajpuriya's killing.

Tajpuriya was stabbed on his head, back, shoulders and neck. Video footage shows him trying to shield his face but his attackers overpower him and drag him out of his cell. The gangster's body had close to 100 injury marks.

The gangster was lodged on the ground floor of the high risk ward, while his attackers were on the first floor. An iron net was the separator between the two. Sources say the attackers, over a period of days, managed to cut the iron net by drilling holes in the walls and pouring water in it. On the day of the attack, they used bedsheets to climb down a floor and barged into his cell breaking down the iron net.

The attackers also dismantled an exhaust fan, separating its iron parts to fashion knives out of it. Over the next few days, they sharpened the knives and waited for the day of attack.

A day before the attack, the men stayed up all night, said sources. They had also consumed painkillers to lessen the pain of beating when they are caught by the cops, sources said.

Tajpuriya's killing marked the second case of violence and gang rivalry in Tihar jail in a month.

Last month, Prince Tewatia, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed in Tihar jail by rival gang members. Bishnoi is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.