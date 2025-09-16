Ireland, India Launch Economic Advisory Panel in Dublin

In a landmark step to strengthen bilateral relations, Ireland and India have launched the Ireland-India Economic Advisory Panel in Dublin, signalling a renewed commitment to deepen trade, investment, and innovation ties. The panel was formally inaugurated by Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris, during a high-profile event that gathered leading Indian and Irish business and government representatives in Dublin.

The advisory panel brings together some of the most prominent Indian business leaders with strong connections to Ireland. Among them are Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts and Tata Investment Corporation; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CEO of Biocon; Mohit Joshi, CEO of Tech Mahindra; Murtaza Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt; and Rajeev Mecheri, Co-founder of Invicara & TwinIt.

Ireland was represented by senior officials including its Honorary Consul in Chennai, along with other government and agency leaders.

In his inaugural address, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris highlighted the historic bonds between the two nations, citing their shared economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

"It was in recognition of the huge and untapped potential which exists in the Ireland-India relationship that I brought an Action Plan for enhancing our bilateral engagement earlier this year," Mr Harris said.

He emphasized that the initiative aligns closely with Ireland's Government Action Plan on Market Diversification, designed to expand opportunities for Irish businesses worldwide.

The launch was marked by a special panel discussion and high-level meetings.

The Indian delegation was hosted by Hon'ble Prime Minister of Ireland, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation.

They also participated in a Business Roundtable meeting led by Minister of State Neale Richmond. Adding to the significance of the occasion, the President of Trinity College Dublin hosted a private dinner in honor of the visiting dignitaries.

Ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, strongly welcomed the initiative. He recalled the historic solidarity between the two nations and underscored the importance of building on that legacy.

Mr Mishra noted that the panel would serve as a vital platform for consultation, experience-sharing, and innovation, contributing to the growth of two of the world's most dynamic economies.

The Ambassador stressed the need to focus on identifying complementary areas for collaboration, particularly in business-to-business (B2B) partnerships. He pointed to agritech, healthtech, sustainable technologies, and professional skilling as priority sectors with immense potential.

Startups and innovation-driven enterprises, he said, could play a crucial role in strengthening the bilateral economic ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the Economic Advisory Panel is expected to serve as a catalyst for new initiatives, providing strategic advice and insights to governments, state agencies, and businesses in both countries.

Leaders on both sides expressed optimism that the panel would help unlock new opportunities, encourage sustainable growth, and bring Ireland and India closer as strategic economic partners.

The launch of the Ireland-India Economic Advisory Panel is being hailed as a milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting the shared ambition of both nations to deepen economic cooperation while fostering innovation and cultural exchange.