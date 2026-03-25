S Jaishankar Said India Not "Broker Country" Like Pak: Sources On Iran Mediation

India has mocked Pakistan's attempt at mediation in the Middle East war, using the strongest of languages to refer to Islamabad as it seeks a role in global diplomacy. At an all-party meeting in Delhi today, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar derided Pakistan as a "dalal (broker) nation," sources said.

"India will not act as a middleman and dalal (broker) nation like Pakistan," a member present at the meeting recalled the minister as saying.

Pakistan has offered to mediate between Washington and Tehran to end the ongoing war, and speculations of active backchannel diplomacy have intensified after US President Donald Trump shared a post by Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif expressing his eagerness to facilitate a resolution.

Islamabad has been doing this since 1981, a source said, pointing to the 'interests section' that Pakistan had been operating at its US embassy to facilitate communication between Washington and Islamabad.

Such moves are driven by bilateral dynamics between Washington and Islamabad, sources told NDTV, adding that the government also defended its handling of the Middle East crisis and rejected criticism over alleged inaction and policy ambiguity.

The members were also informed that 4,25,000 Indians have been brought back from Iran so far, sources said.

The government also pointed out that the US sanctions on Iran have been in place for over 15 years, and that did not deter India from buying Iranian oil to secure its energy needs, they said.

It was also highlighted at the meeting that a significant portion of India's crude imports come from Russia, sources added, underlining a pragmatic and diversified energy strategy.

Kiren Rijiju later said that the government had answered all questions that were raised at the all-party meeting, and that everyone said that they stand united.