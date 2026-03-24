In J&K, 6-Year-Old Offers Piggy Bank For War-Affected People In Iran

In a display of humanitarian solidarity, residents across Jammu and Kashmir have come together to support those affected by the recent conflict in Iran. Among the donors is nine-year-old Azir Fatima from Ramban, who donated her gold earrings for the cause.

The earrings, a gift from her grandmother, held immense sentimental value, yet she chose to part with them to contribute to the relief efforts. "I thought I should also contribute to this humanitarian cause," said Fatima.

Fatima is one of many young children participating in the initiative. Six-year-old Misha Shakir of Chanderkote donated her piggy bank, which contained Eid savings accumulated over two years. Across the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu, many youngsters have set an example of generosity by contributing their personal savings and possessions to help those affected by recent air strikes.

"This highlights the power of empathy and kindness in the face of adversity," said Owais Shah of the Chanderkote area, where a similar donation drive was held.

Over the last four days, Kashmiris from diverse backgrounds have donated cash, gold, and other valuable items. The movement initially began in the Shia-dominated areas of Zadibal and Hasnabad before gaining momentum in Budgam, Baramulla, and Ramban.

Volunteers initially launched door-to-door campaigns to collect relief materials, but the drive soon attracted spontaneous participation from the wider public. Individuals have contributed monthly savings, household utensils, and jewellery to support the families affected by the ongoing instability.

The contribution is not limited to any single community. A large number of people from the Sunni sect have also come forward to express their solidarity and send a message of unity. Many participants noted that staying together during difficult times is essential to support humanitarian efforts. This shared sense of purpose has been visible across several districts, with residents contributing whatever resources they have available.

Individual stories of sacrifice have emerged from the donation drive. Jana Begum, 53, decided to donate a gold set she had prepared for her daughter's marriage. "Daughter's marriage can wait for a few months. But people who have been suffering because of US and Israel attacks need us more, and this is our religious duty to help them," she added.

In Budgam, a young boy named Yasir donated his pocket money, which he had been saving for several months, to purchase a motorbike, stating that he did not want to be left behind in the effort to help others.

The donation drives follow the joint military operation launched on February 28, which targeted various sites in Iran. The air strikes resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to widespread protests and subsequent humanitarian appeals. As the drives continue, the Iranian Embassy has expressed gratitude for the support received from the region.