PM Modi Speaks To French President, Discusses Middle East, Starit Of Hormuz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X about his telephonic conversation with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday, "We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2026

On March 5, PM Modi and Macron had spoken over the phone, and discussed their "shared concerns" over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

The conflict in West Asia has now stretched to nearly 50 days.

"Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," PM Modi said in the post.

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