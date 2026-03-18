Indian Vessel Jag Laadki Carrying 80,886 Metric Tonnes Crude Oil Reaches Gujarat Port

The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, has successfully arrived at Adani Ports Mundra in Gujarat, marking a significant addition to the nation's energy imports.

The vessel reached the port carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil. The cargo was sourced from the UAE and was loaded at Fujairah Port.

Measuring 274.19 metres in length overall with a beam of 50.04 metres, the tanker boasts a deadweight tonnage of approximately 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes.

The arrival at Mundra underscores the critical role the Adani Ports facility plays in handling substantial crude imports. Such deliveries are vital for major refineries, which rely on these shipments to maintain consistent operations and bolster India's energy security.

These maritime developments have unfolded against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions in West Asia.

Earlier, the two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving India on March 16 and 17. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi - carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG- crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday (March 13, 2026).

To safeguard its commercial interests, India continues to maintain a consistent naval presence in these waters under "Operation Sankalp." This initiative remains dedicated to ensuring the protection of vital shipping lanes and the safe berthing of vessels like the Jag Laadki.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) agencies and Indian diplomatic missions in the region, a release said.

The Union Shipping Minister is actively monitoring the situation, it added. To ensure smooth maritime operations, the government is working closely with ports, shipping lines and logistics stakeholders to minimise any operational disruptions to maritime trade. Ports have been advised to extend relief measures where required, including concessions in anchorage, berth hire and storage charges.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)