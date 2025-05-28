"Iraj Lalu Yadav": Lalu Yadav Announces Name Of His Grandson

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav on Wednesday said the family has named his grandson 'Iraj', a day after Tejashwi Yadav became a parent for the second time.

Mr Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, and his wife were on Tuesday blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata.

In a post on X, Mr Yadav said, "So our grand daughter Katyayani's little brother is named 'Iraj' by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him full name as 'Iraj Lalu Yadav'." "Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the 6th day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji's Mangal day of Tuesday, therefore naming him 'Iraj'. Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The new born and his mother are doing well," he added.

According to a family member, the baby was born at a private hospital in Kolkata where Rajshree was admitted for the last few days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the hospital and met Mr Yadav on Tuesday.

