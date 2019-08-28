On Camera, IPS Officer Touches Mamata Banerjee's Feet After She Feeds Cake

IPS officer Rajiv Mishra was seen touching West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's feet.

A senior IPS officer in West Bengal has been caught on camera reaching out to touch the feet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee moments after she popped what seemed to be cake into his mouth and into the mouth of another equally senior officer next to him.

The clip has gone viral. Its authenticity has not been independently confirmed by NDTV.

The officer reaching to touch her feet is Rajiv Mishra, inspector General of Police, western range. He is in uniform. The officer in civilian clothes, who is the first recipient of cake is Vineet Goel, Inspector General in charge of the Chief Minister's security.

The incident is believed to have taken place during Mamata Banerjee's visit last week to the seaside town of Digha, 200 km from Kolkata. She is seen sitting on a low wall as she distributes cake from a box next to her.

In the past, a row had erupted when Anuradha Lohia, vice chancellor of Presidency University, had attempted a similar dash at the chief minister's feet at the 2015 convocation.

But there is no recent recall in Bengal of an Indian Police Service officer bowing in this fashion to anyone.

Nor is there any photographic record in the recent past of Ms Banerjee personally popping sweets into the mouth of her officers.

