IPL Betting Racket Busted In Guwahati During Final, 8 Arrested

A major IPL betting racket was busted in Guwahati during Sunday's final match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans. Eight people were arrested, including the mastermind.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Shambhavi Mishra said the main accused, Alok Jain, has been running an IPL and cricket betting racket for a considerable period of time, and there are three cases already filed against him. "We were able to catch them red-handed yesterday during live gambling," Mishra said.

The other accused are Sunil Bhaskar and Basant Kumar from Rajasthan, Satya Ram and Lal Saheb Mahto from Bihar, and Kamal Upadhyay, Bikash Gupta, and Amit Kumar Jha from Guwahati.

"We have found multiple bank accounts, 15 ATM cards, a gambling records book, jewellery, documents of 26 land parcels, and a pistol with 40 live ammunition," said Mishra. Police have also seized over Rs 1 crore in cash during the raid.

"We have learned during the investigation that Jain has no other known source of income or business," Mishra added.