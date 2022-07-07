IPL Auction Violates Human Rights, Claims Plea; Rejected By High Court

A plea in Karnataka High Court has claimed that auctioning players are a violation of human rights

The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition which had challenged the auctioning of players in the Indian Premier League or IPL.

The plea claimed that auctioning players was inhuman and violated human rights.

A division bench of the high court headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe heard the plea by Venkatesh Shetty and others on Wednesday.

The bench said that with the IPL season concluded and with the Delhi High Court dismissing a similar petition, this plea could not stand scrutiny.

