iPhones Worth Rs 65 Lakh Stolen From Warehouse In Pune, 1 Arrested

The man stole at least 105 iPhones, said police. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Pune on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a warehouse in Pune district and stealing iPhones worth Rs 65 lakh, police said.

Accused Tophajul Khurshid Shaikh, a resident of Jharkhand, was Arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai police's crime branch from Masjid Bunder area, an official said.

He had allegedly broken into a warehouse in Wagholi area near Pune on July 15 and stolen at least 105 iPhones.

Shaikh was handed over to Lonikand police station in Pune district which is probing the case, the official said.

