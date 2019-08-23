INX Media Case Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear P Chidambaram's Plea On Anticipatory Bail Today

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's plea challenging the rejection of his request for protection from arrest in the INX Media case will be heard by the Supreme Court today. The Delhi High Court had denied his request for anticipatory bail on Tuesday, after which the senior Congress leader was arrested by the CBI from his house amid high drama on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a special court sent the senior Congress leader to CBI custody for five days, saying it was "justified" and the "enormity of the alleged money" required an in-depth probe.

Mr Chidambaram had approached the top Court on Wednesday for an urgent hearing, but repeated attempts by his lawyers to get a hearing on the same day failed and the case was scheduled for Friday. The same evening, he was arrested from his home in south Delhi's Jor Bagh.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case, has reportedly given details of her meetings with the Chidambarams.

Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing.

Here are the updates on P Chidambaram's plea hearing in the Supreme Court: