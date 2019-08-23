INX Media Case Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear P Chidambaram's Plea On Anticipatory Bail Today

P Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating, as the country's Finance Minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media, in 2007 at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received bribe for his role.

All India | Posted by | Updated: August 23, 2019 10:51 IST
New Delhi: 

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's plea challenging the rejection of his request for protection from arrest in the INX Media case will be heard by the Supreme Court today. The Delhi High Court had denied his request for anticipatory bail on Tuesday, after which the senior Congress leader was arrested by the CBI from his house amid high drama on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a special court sent the senior Congress leader to CBI custody for five days, saying it was "justified" and the "enormity of the alleged money" required an in-depth probe.

Mr Chidambaram had approached the top Court on Wednesday for an urgent hearing, but repeated attempts by his lawyers to get a hearing on the same day failed and the case was scheduled for Friday. The same evening, he was arrested from his home in south Delhi's Jor Bagh.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case, has reportedly given details of her meetings with the Chidambarams.

Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing.

Here are the updates on P Chidambaram's plea hearing in the Supreme Court:


Aug 23, 2019
10:51 (IST)
Aug 23, 2019
10:18 (IST)

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for this. At the time, he was the country's finance minister in the UPA government. Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing. 
Aug 23, 2019
10:16 (IST)
The Supreme Court will hear P Chidambaram's plea challenging a Delhi High Court verdict that turned down his appeal for protection from arrest in the INX Media case today. The 73-year-old Congress leader's appeal would be heard by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

The Congress leader had approached the top court on Wednesday for a prompt hearing, but the case was scheduled for Friday. The same evening, he was arrested by the CBI from his residence in south Delhi amid high drama.
Aug 23, 2019
10:15 (IST)
For all the news on yesterday's developments, click here 
