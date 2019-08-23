P Chidambaram, In CBI Custody, May Get Supreme Court Hearing Today

P Chidambaram approached Supreme Court on Wednesday for an urgent hearing.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's petition challenging the rejection of his request for protection from arrest in the INX Media case will be heard by the Supreme Court today. The Delhi High Court had denied his request for anticipatory bail on Tuesday, after which the senior Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday.

Today, the top court will take up his petition for protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Since he is already in CBI custody, for a reprieve he has to file a fresh petition for regular bail.

Yesterday, a special court sent Mr Chidambaram to CBI custody for five days, saying it was "justified" and the "enormity of the alleged money" required an in-depth probe.

Mr Chidambaram had approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday for an urgent hearing, but repeated attempts by his lawyers to get a hearing on the same day failed and the case was scheduled for Friday. The same evening, he was arrested from his home in south Delhi amid high drama.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating, as the country's Finance Minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received bribe for his role.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case, has reportedly given details of her meetings with the Chidambarams.

Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Chidambaram was questioned for three hours at the CBI headquarters on Thursday before being taken to court.

During the hearing, he denied the prosecution's claim that he had been "uncooperative" and told the judge that there was no need for custodial interrogation by the CBI because he was neither tampering with the evidence nor liable to become a flight risk.

But Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kulhar said: "The allegations against the accused are serious and there cannot be a dispute with the fact that a detailed and in-depth investigation is required."



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.