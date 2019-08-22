Live Updates: P Chidambaram Arrested, 'Totally Vindictive And Malicious Act', Says Karti Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday by CBI officials amid unprecedented drama at his Delhi residence. Video footage showed the officials scaling walls to gain access to the house after being denied entry.

P Chidambaram's son, Karti, called it a "totally vindictive and malicious act" done to settle political scores. "This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of Congress party and the former Finance and Home Minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically and legally," Karti Chidambaram said early this morning.

The race to arrest Mr Chidambaram -- sought by investigative agencies for nearly 24 hours -- addressed a press conference last evening at the Congress headquarters, claiming that he has not been named an accused in the case.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law... I was pursuing the law," said the 73-year-old, who was not seen in public since the Delhi High court refused to protect him from arrest on Tuesday. The CBI, caught off guard by the former minister's surprise appearance, had rushed to the party office to arrest him. On finding out that they had had left the premises, the officials drove to Mr Chidambaram's home.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for this. At the time, he was the country's finance minister in the UPA government.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who owned INX Media at the time and are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora.

Mr Chidambaram has denied the allegations, saying the case is politically motivated.

