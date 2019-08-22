Live Updates: P Chidambaram Arrested, "Totally Vindictive And Malicious Act", Says Karti Chidambaram

P Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram,

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 22, 2019 07:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: P Chidambaram Arrested, 'Totally Vindictive And Malicious Act', Says Karti Chidambaram

INX Media Case: CBI, Enforcement Directorate officials climbed walls to enter P Chidambaram's residence

New Delhi: 

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday by CBI officials amid unprecedented drama at his Delhi residence. Video footage showed the officials scaling walls to gain access to the house after being denied entry.

P Chidambaram's son, Karti, called it a "totally vindictive and malicious act" done to settle political scores. "This has been done only to create a spectacle on TV and to tarnish the image of Congress party and the former Finance and Home Minister. This is completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection. We will fight this out politically and legally," Karti Chidambaram said early this morning.

The race to arrest Mr Chidambaram -- sought by investigative agencies for nearly 24 hours -- addressed a press conference last evening at the Congress headquarters, claiming that he  has not been named an accused in the case.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law... I was pursuing the law," said the 73-year-old, who was not seen in public since the Delhi High court refused to protect him from arrest on Tuesday. The CBI, caught off guard by the former minister's surprise appearance, had rushed to the party office to arrest him. On finding out that they had had left the premises, the officials drove to Mr Chidambaram's home.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for this. At the time, he was the country's finance minister in the UPA government.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who owned INX Media at the time and are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora.

Mr Chidambaram has denied the allegations, saying the case is politically motivated.

Here are the Updates on P Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case:


Aug 22, 2019
07:50 (IST)
Aug 22, 2019
07:47 (IST)
P Chidambaram Statement: "Between Life And Liberty, I Pick Liberty"

Hours before his arrest, Mr Chidambaram addressed at the Congress headquarters to present an explanation and an appeal of sorts. He said if given a choice between life and liberty, he would choose liberty. "I believe the foundation of democracy is liberty. If asked to choose between life and liberty, I would choose liberty," said the senior Congress leader who was not seen in public since the Delhi High court refused to protect him from arrest on Tuesday.

"All we wanted is a hearing. No one is running away," he added.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law," said the 73-year-old. He was pursuing the law and that he has faith in the law "even if it is applied by an unequal hand" by the investigative agencies, he said.

"I was working alongside my lawyers whole of last night... and the whole day," Mr Chidambaram said, explaining his absence from the public eye.  

"Respect for the law can mean only one thing -- await (the Supreme Court's) decision on Friday... Until Friday, let's hope the lamp of liberty will shine bright," he said in what was seen as a message to the investigative agencies that have been pursuing him since Tuesday evening.
Aug 22, 2019
07:44 (IST)
P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday evening after high drama outside his South Delhi home.
Aug 22, 2019
07:41 (IST)
For all the updates on yesterday's development around P Chidambaram's arrest, click here
No more content

Trending

P ChidambaramINX Media case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
P ChidambaramUttarakhandINX MediaAmazon RainforestParle GITR FilingSenior Citizen DayPNR StatusMi A3XL6Sahoo

................................ Advertisement ................................