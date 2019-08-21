LIVE Updates: P Chidambaram's Lawyers To Approach Top Court Today After High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail In INX Media Case

The CBI team of six officials has once again paid a visit to P Chidambaram's residence in South Delhi's Jor Bagh after various teams of Enforcement Directorate tried to locate him overnight but were unable to find him anywhere. Congress MP P Chidambaram's lawyer has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation under what law his client has been told to appear within two hours in an alleged corruption case. The CBI on Tuesday posted a notice outside Mr Chidambaram's house, ordering him to appear before it "within two hours". The agency was looking for the former Union Minister after his anticipatory bail request in the INX Media case was rejected by the Delhi High Court. "I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within two hours," said Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Mr Chidambaram's lawyer, according to news agency ANI.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. The court's action has opened up the possibility of his arrest in the case. Rejecting his bail request, the judge said," Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, that is, the key conspirator in this case". The agencies probing the case - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate- visited the senior Congress leader's South Delhi home this evening but left soon as he was not in. Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing.

