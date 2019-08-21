LIVE Updates: P Chidambaram's Lawyers To Approach Top Court Today After High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail In INX Media Case

New Delhi:
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's petition for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. The court's action has opened up the possibility of his arrest in the case. Rejecting his bail request, the judge said," Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, that is, the key conspirator in this case". The agencies probing the case - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate- visited the senior Congress leader's South Delhi home this evening but left soon as he was not in. Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said an extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister.
The agencies probing the case - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate- visited the senior Congress leader's South Delhi home On Tuesday's evening but left as he was not in. Late in the evening, the agency put up a notice outside his home and e-mailed him a copy. Three officials - one from the CBI and two from Enforcement Directorate -- are waiting at the former minister's home. Mr Chidambaram's legal team, led by Kapil Sibal, is challenging the High Court order in the Supreme Court and are expected to request for an early hearing today, sources said.
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh condemns the CBI action, says that this is nothing but 'Political vendetta'
Mr Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing INX Media, a television company, to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore in 2007. At the time, Mr Chidambaram was the finance minister in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. Investigative agencies alleged that he was instrumental in providing government clearance to INX Media to receive the funds.
