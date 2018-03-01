INX Media Case Live Updates: Karti Chidambaram Arrested For Corruption Produced In Court

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, was arrested in a corruption case on Wednesday from Chennai airport. He was flown to to Delhi court and was produced in court the same day. He was later sent him to CBI custody for a day. He is produced before the Delhi court today. The 46-year-old was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a money laundering probe in the INX Media case. The former Union Minister and his son have denied the allegations, calling it a case of "political vendetta". Congress lawmaker Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said he was being targeted because he was the senior Congress leader's son.
Here are the live updates of Karti Chidambaram's case:
Enforcement Directorate Lawyer to Court:
- Charted Accountant is not cooperating and is shielding everyone
- we have got electronic evidence and it takes time
- Another company of Basker Raman in Singapore. We have to depute someone to Singapore. Everything has been routed through this Singapore company
Enforcement Directorate Lawyer to Court:
- His Charted Accountant controls all illegal assets of Karti Chidambaram
- Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) granted 4.24 crore investment. Rs 305 crore investment brought in by INX. IT questions how this money come in
Basker Raman's lawyer arguing his bail:
- The allegation is ₹10 lakh paid to Advantage strategic company
- Allegation by ED is that I didn't attend the summons. My case is pending in SC
- Allegation by ED I didn't join investigation and I am avoiding the summons
- 16 Feb I was sent for 5 days remand we have cooperated fully
- Entire offence against me based on documentary evidence which is available from 2015
- Nothing will be achieved for keeping me in custody
- I am not an influential person to tamper evidence
- I was in ED custody for 10 days. Case against me that ₹10 lakh received by me in 2007
- Why should I be sent to jail
- Will abide any condition
Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent CBI in the INX Media case, is present in the courtroom for the hearing.
Karti Chidambaram reaches Delhi court after CBI questioning at Delhi headquarters.
CBI is a credible investigating agency, it is doing its job and I don't want to comment further, says Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Karti Chidambaram's arrest: news agency ANI
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Karti Chidambaram's arrest
- They should talk on the basis of the evidences, politicizing it is not good
- Corrupt will not be speared and innocent will not be touched
- There is no political vendetta behind this
But I Ordered Probe Against INX Media, Argues P Chidambaram On Karti Chidambaram Case
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, whose son Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI yesterday on charges of corruption, has put out an emphatic defence in court, saying that he was the one who ordered a probe into the company that his son is accused of dealing with.
The CBI raided the former minister and his son in May last year after registering a case against him. It alleged Karti Chidambaram helped Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, former media bosses who founded the INX Media group, when it faced questions from the Income Tax Department.
Karti Chidambaram being questioned at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, reports news agency ANI.
