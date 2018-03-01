INX Media Case Live Updates: Karti Chidambaram Arrested For Corruption Produced In Court

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday from Chennai airport and brought to Delhi. (File)

Here are the live updates of Karti Chidambaram's case:

Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, was arrested in a corruption case on Wednesday from Chennai airport. He was flown to to Delhi court and was produced in court the same day. He was later sent him to CBI custody for a day. He is produced before the Delhi court today. The 46-year-old was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a money laundering probe in the INX Media case. The former Union Minister and his son have denied the allegations, calling it a case of "political vendetta". Congress lawmaker Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said he was being targeted because he was the senior Congress leader's son.