'Kumbhakaran' CBI Slept, Says Karti Chidambaram In Court: 10 Facts

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Monday in connection with a corruption case.

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested in Chennai yesterday in connection with a corruption case, has applied for bail. The case is being heard by a Delhi court. The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought two week's custody of the 46-year-old businessman. The agency today told the court that Karti Chidambaram has to be confronted with other suspects not just in Delhi, but in other cities as well. Karti Chidambaram's lawyer has accused the CBI of tampering with evidence.