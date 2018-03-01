"Kumbhakaran" CBI Slept, Says Karti Chidambaram In Court: 10 Facts
Karti Chidambaram, who was arrested on Wednesday, is accused of getting government clearance for foreign investment worth around Rs. 300 crore in television company INX Media in exchange for bribes when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister
New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested in Chennai yesterday in connection with a corruption case, has applied for bail. The case is being heard by a Delhi court. The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought two week's custody of the 46-year-old businessman. The agency today told the court that Karti Chidambaram has to be confronted with other suspects not just in Delhi, but in other cities as well. Karti Chidambaram's lawyer has accused the CBI of tampering with evidence.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
The CBI contends that Karti Chidambaram is not cooperating with the investigation, which made it necessary to arrest and question him. The agency has also said it has plenty of evidence against him, which cannot be discussed in open court.
Senior advocate and Congress lawmaker Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Karti Chidambaram, called the material given to the court by the CBI "innuendo and prejudice". Karti Chidambaram's answer "doesn't suit the CBI" so it says he is being "non-cooperative", he said. The agency, he said, is making a "deliberate attempt to prejudice the court with half-baked facts".
Pointing to the six-month gap between the questioning of Karti Chidambaram, which took place in August last year, and the CBI action yesterday, he said, "There is no allegation of non-cooperation for six months yet still the sudden arrest".
Taking a dig at the agency, Mr Singhvi added, "Kumbhakaran (the demon god from Ramayana) also slept for six months".
Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the agency, told the court that two companies - Chess Management And Advantage Strategic Management -- figure in the evidence. "Chess Management is managed by the accused," he added.
Karti Chidambaram is accused of seeking government clearance for foreign investments worth around Rs. 300 crore in television company INX Media in exchange for bribes back in 2007.
Investigators say he used the influence of his father P Chidambaram, who was then the Union Finance Minister.
Mr Chidambaram and his son have called the arrest "political vendetta". Karti Chidambaram told the court yesterday that he was being targetted since he was the son of a politician.
Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday from Chennai airport, moments after he landed after a visit to the UK.
Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had given him permission to go abroad for business.