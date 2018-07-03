INX Media Case: High Court Extends Interim Protection for P Chidambaram

Mr Chindambaram's interim protection from arrest has been extended till August 1. (File)

The Delhi High Court today extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case till August 1.



Justice AK Pathak, who had earlier granted the interim protection till today, extended the relief to Mr Chidambaram by one more month.



The high court had on May 31 asked the senior Congress leader to join questioning and cooperate in the investigation as and when called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The CBI, had on the last date of hearing, opposed the anticipatory bail plea saying Chidambaram should have first approached the trial court for relief, instead of the high court.



In Mr Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea, it was contended that the former minister was being harassed in the case, in which he was not named.



Mr Chidambaram had on May 30 rushed to a trial court for protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case of the Enforcement Directorate before approaching the high court in connection with the INX Media case.



