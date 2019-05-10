INX Media Case: CBI Backs Indrani Mukerjea's Plea To Turn Approver Against Karti Chidambaram

INX media case: CBI has supported Indrani Mukerjea turning approver against Karti Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said it had no objection to the application of Indrani Mukherjee to turn approver in the INX media case against Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

The investigative agency told the Mumbai High Court it endorsed her application and would produce her at Patiala House Court on May 23.

Indrani Mukerjea is currently in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, from where she appeared via video-conference, awaiting trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are investigating how Karti Chidambaram managed to secure clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for INX Media to get 305 crores in overseas funds when they only had clearance for 4 crores.

Mr Chidambaram was the Finance Minister at the time.

In February, the former Union Minister and his son were both questioned. The government had also given the CBI permission to prosecute Mr Chidambaram. However, the CBI has yet to file a chargesheet in this case.

The CBI had arrested Karti Chidambaram in this connection last year but he was let out on bail soon after. It is alleged he received a bribe of 10 lakhs in return for burying a tax probe into funds sourced from Mauritius in violation of FIPB rules.

Earlier this month, he was also asked to pay a second security deposit of 10 crores - above a previous deposit of the same amount - if he wanted to travel abroad. He had asked for permission from the Supreme Court to fly to the US, Germany and Spain this month to attend meetings of a tennis association.

Karti Chidambaram is also contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on a Congress ticket, from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga seat. The constituency voted on April 18 and election results are due on May 23.

