'Shaping Lives, Dreams, Destinies': PM Concludes Power-Packed US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doubled down on the "Make in India" push in the last leg of his power-packed US visit today, flagging it to a huge gathering of Indian expats in Washington. "Investments from US will give a boost to job creation, innovation in India," he told them, listing the multiple tech-linked accords that would help India break new grounds -- the jet engine technology, semi-conductor chain, investments from Apple and Google.

Speaking at Washington's Reagan Centre, PM Modi flagged not only the achievements of the country, but also the "new journey" she started with the US during his state visit, which will reshape the world.

"In these three days, in India and US relations, a new and glorious yatra has begun This new yatra is about our cooperation for Make in India, Make for the World," said the Prime Minister, who was pitching India as an investment destination to US entrepreneurs a short while ago.

Together, US and India are "not just forming policies, we are shaping, lives, dreams and destinies," said PM Modi, whose landmark state visit saw US and India drawn together closer than ever, focussing on new areas to explore and collaborate on.

In his second address at the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday -- a rare distinction for any world leader -- PM Modi had spoken of India's fast-growing economy, rapid pace of development in terms of infrastructure, digitisation and commitment to democratic values.