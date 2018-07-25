Interpol Refused To Issue Red Corner Notice Against Zakir Naik: Minister

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in Rajya Sabha that a request for issuance of Red Corner Notice was sent to the Interpol on May 19, 2017.

All India | | Updated: July 25, 2018 19:46 IST
Interpol Refused To Issue Red Corner Notice Against Zakir Naik: Minister

A fresh warrant was issued by the Court against Zakir Naik, government said (File)

New Delhi: 

The Interpol has failed to issue a Red Corner Notice against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, accused of encouraging and aiding his followers to promote enmity and hatred between different religious communities and groups.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in Rajya Sabha that a request for issuance of Red Corner Notice was sent to the Interpol on May 19, 2017.

Clarifications were sought by the international police organisation on August 10 last year and was provided on October 6 the same year.

However, during the 102nd session of the Interpol Commission from December 24-27, 2017, the world body opined that the issuance of RCN for Naik's arrest, with a view to his extradition, was pre-mature, since the charge sheet had not been filed till the sending of the original request for RCN to the Interpol, Mr Ahir said.

"A fresh warrant was issued by the Court against Zakir Naik...and a fresh request of Red Corner Notice was sent to the Interpol on January 3, 2018. No further communication has been received so far from the Interpol," he said in a written reply to a question.

