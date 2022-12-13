'Internet Becoming Toxic': IT Minister Says Law To Address Trolling Soon

The proposed Digital India Act will be "out for public consultation", Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Union minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar today agreed that the internet is becoming toxic and said "misinformation is being weaponised" but refused to name the source. In an exclusive interview with NDTV at the India Global Forum in Dubai, he said instances of cyber bullying are issues involving "digital harm" and it would be addressed by a new law that will supercede the IT Act.

The proposed Digital India Act, he said, will be "out for public consultation". It will be one under which an individual -- young or old -- will feel safe.

He said under the new law, one would not need to worry about being trolled or gaslighted, a young girl won't be abused.

"These are all legitimate expectations for a democracy -- like the internet must be safe and trusted. For young girls, young boys, students, the elderly pensioner the woman housewife, and the young professional. The Internet cannot be a place where toxicity (comes) from everything," Mr Chandrasekhar said.

"I see the internet today as being made toxic. That weaponization of misinformation. And I'm not getting commenting on where it comes from. But I think it is time as we move into the India decade that the internet represents a force of good and remain the force of good for 1.2 billion Indian digital," he added.

The toxicity in social media has made headlines lately but there is no specific law under the IT Act that addresses this issue. Currently, the perpetrators can be brought to book under the Indian Penal code sections dealing with criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, defamation, voyeurism, online stalking and obscene content. But the anonymity of internet has made it easy for the trolls to get away.