International Youth Day: Know All About The Day Dedicated To The Youth

International Youth Day Image: The theme this year is 'Youth Engagement for Global Action'.

International Youth Day 2020: The day dedicated to the youth across the world is observed to hear their voices, understand the needs, recognize and celebrate their achievements. International Youth Day is a United Nations-designated day, when youth from different countries engage in events and discussions on socio-economic and socio-political issues affecting lives.

In 1999, the UN General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, in Lisbon, that August 12, be declared International Youth Day.

Theme of International Youth Day 2020

This year the theme is 'Youth Engagement for Global Action'. The spotlight is on three areas, according to the UN.

Engagement at the community level

Engagement at the national level (formulation of laws, policies, and their implementation)

Engagement at the global level

The #coronavirus crisis poses particular challenges for young people. Their perspectives and ideas are essential to the #COVID19 response and to build a better future.



On Wednesday's #YouthDay & every day, let's make sure young people's voices are heard. — United Nations (@UN) August 11, 2020

International Youth Day and COVID-19

The pandemic has not spared anyone but youth across the world have become particularly vulnerable as education and employment sectors are badly affected. The International Labour Organisation, in its latest report said, "in the first quarter of 2020, about 5.4 per cent of global working hours, that is equivalent to 155 million full-time jobs, were lost relative to the fourth quarter of 2019."

The economic impact of the pandemic has made the job market more challenging for the youth. According to the ILO, around 600 million jobs would have to be created in the next 15 years to meet the employment needs of the youth globally.

International Youth Day 2020: Who said what

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and said," I urge young people across the world to be active change agents in building a more equitable and sustainable world."

On this day, I appeal to youth in India to be at the forefront of eradicating various social evils like caste & gender discrimination. #InternationalYouthDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2020

Union Minster Prakash Javadekar greeted the youth and said, "...the day offers a chance to raise awareness of the need to ensure the engagement and participation of youth."

My best wishes to youth of the nation and around the world on #InternationalYouthDay. The day offers a chance to raise awareness of the need to ensure the engagement and participation of youth. #InternationalYouthDay2020 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 12, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, her "government is committed to empowering the youth..."

Today is #InternationalYouthDay. #GoWB is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' was launched by #Bengal Govt. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 12, 2020

Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Minister of Nagaland said, "I hope it will pave way for meaningful engagements and bring about positive change."

Greetings to the youth of the country & across the world on #InternationalYouthDay. As we celebrate this day & highlight the importance of mainstreaming young people's voices, actions & initiatives, I hope it will pave way for meaningful engagements & bring about positive change. — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 12, 2020

Several other leaders on social media greeted and reached out to the youth on International Youth Day.

According to the UN, International Days are observed to give countries across the world an opportunity to engage and mobilise resources and political will to seek solutions to global issues hurting people's lives.