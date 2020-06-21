"Pranayama" Can Help Boost Immunity Amid Pandemic: PM On Yoga Day

PM Modi addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that pranayama - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

"COVID-19 attacks our respiratory system. Pranayama help us strengthen our respiratory system. There are various forms of pranayama," PM Modi said today.

"A lot of coronavirus patients across the world are benefiting due to yoga. It gives us the confidence to struggle during difficult times and emerge victorious. Yoga gives us physical strength and peace of mind," he added.

For the first time since it was instituted on June 21, 2015, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year, Yoga Day has gone digital this year. This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among the first leaders this morning to tweet on International Yoga Day. "Yoga is a means of establishing harmony between body and mind, thought process and work, humanity and nature... This precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity has received global acceptance due to Modi ji's efforts... World has embraced yoga," he tweeted.

