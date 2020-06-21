International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Nation On International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation online to mark the International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated this year without mass gatherings amid coronavirus. For the first time since it was instituted on June 21, 2015, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year, Yoga Day has gone digital.
This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family".
PM Modi's address began at 6:40 am.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day Address:
योग तन और मन, कार्य और विचार तथा मनुष्य और प्रकृति के बीच सामंजस्य स्थापित करने का एक माध्यम है।- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2020
सम्पूर्ण मानवता को भारतीय संस्कृति के इस अनमोल उपहार को मोदी जी ने अपने प्रयासों से वैश्विक स्वीकृति प्रदान करवायी जिससे आज पूरे विश्व ने योग को अपनाया है।
योग दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/zY32aAH9t2
Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards, UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya said today during the commemoration of 6th International Day of Yoga, reported ANI.
"Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards. Celebrating #International Yoga Day, we're sending message of unity and connection, one that is of substantial value at time of great challenges but also great opportunities for multilateralism," Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UN, Geneva, said on Twitter.
Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a message to the nation and participate in an event for International Yoga Day on Sunday online as the occasion is set to be marked on digital media platforms without mass gatherings this time in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.