International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Nation On International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi's address will be aired on Doordarshan (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation online to mark the International Yoga Day, which is being celebrated this year without mass gatherings amid coronavirus. For the first time since it was instituted on June 21, 2015, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year, Yoga Day has gone digital.

This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family".

PM Modi's address began at 6:40 am.

Jun 21, 2020 06:38 (IST) International Yoga Day 2020: PM Modi's Efforts Have Given Global Acceptance To Yoga, Tweets Amit Shah

Yoga is a means of establishing harmony between body and mind, action and thought and between man and nature. This precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity has been given global acceptance by Modi ji through his efforts, which today has led the whole world to adopt Yoga.



योग दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/zY32aAH9t2 - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2020

Jun 21, 2020 06:19 (IST) International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga Promotes Peace, Rights, Well-Being, Says UN Director General

Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards, UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya said today during the commemoration of 6th International Day of Yoga, reported ANI.



"Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and wellbeing that UN is working towards. Celebrating #International Yoga Day, we're sending message of unity and connection, one that is of substantial value at time of great challenges but also great opportunities for multilateralism," Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UN, Geneva, said on Twitter.



Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.