International Yoga Day 2022: When Was International Yoga Day Started

Yoga Day 2022: "Yoga for humanity" is the theme set by the United Nations

Every year, on June 21, the world comes together to celebrate the International Day Of Yoga. The day aims to spread awareness about the benefits of the spiritual and physical practice that had first started in ancient India. June 21 was suggested to be the date to celebrate yoga as it is also the day of the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere. The summer solstice holds significance across many cultures.

When was the International Day Of Yoga started?

International Day Of Yoga was first recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. India's permanent representative to the United Nations at the time, Asoke Mukerji had submitted a resolution to the international body to recognise a day for the practice of yoga.

The proposal was submitted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the General Assembly about setting a day for the celebration of Yoga and its benefits for all.

The resolution found 175 other co-sponsors, the highest ever for a resolution in the United Nations. As a result, the proposal was passed within 90 days of submitting it. With the passing of the resolution, the first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Theme

“Yoga for humanity” is the theme set by the United Nations for the celebration of International Yoga Day 2022. This year's theme aims to focus discussions on the importance of yoga in serving better mental health practices in our lives.